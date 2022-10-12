La Brea season 2 episode 4 spoilers: After the reunion…

After what we saw tonight, we have a good feeling that La Brea season 2 episode 4 will be both dramatic and messy. Really, isn’t that the perfect combination for a show like this? After what we’ve had a chance to see so far we tend to think that things are going to be pretty darn interesting. In a way, Eve is around her family in a way that she hasn’t been before, especially since Gavin was able to surprise her with Izzy being present back in time.

Sure, the episode ended in a happy way, but we know that there’s a LOT still to unravel, especially when it comes to some of Eve’s own feelings. We’re not sure that all of that will be top priority still on “The Fog” next week (there are pretty big fish to fry), but it could come out in due time.

To get a few more details, go ahead and check out the full La Brea season 2 episode 4 synopsis below:

10/18/2022 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Tuesday) : When a fog falls over the Clearing, Eve leads a defense against a group of invaders, only to encounter a threat more dangerous than they’ve faced before. In 1988, Josh and Riley pursue a woman who may hold the key to stopping the impending tidal wave disaster. TV-PG

We know that this is the sort of show that isn’t going to give you all the answers to anything right away, but we do hope for at least a few big reveals coming up. The more that we think about it, episode 3 was really about the characters more so than the reveals. There will need to be some sort of balance to ensure that the show really fires on all cylinders for the rest of the way.

Related – Check out some more news when it comes to La Brea right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to La Brea season 2 episode 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates coming and we don’t want you missing them. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







