Law & Order: SVU season 24 spoilers: Rollins will NOT be killed off

While we still have a number of questions about Amanda Rollins’ exit moving into Law & Order: SVU season 24, there is one thing we can 100% say now: She won’t be killed off.

This news came about today in a new report from TVLine, and we don’t think that it comes as too much of a surprise. Based on the quotes we’d heard in the past from new showrunner David Graziano, we never got the sense that the writers were going to remove him from the equation.

This news comes following a story at Give Me My Remote that claims that episode 9 (airing on December 8) is going to be the final episode for Kelli Giddish in this role. It’s still hard to fathom saying goodbye to her, especially when you consider the way in which we’re losing her. All signs point to this departure being financial in nature, as we don’t think the actress had any plans previously to depart this role that she’s had for so many years.

The TVLine report does also note that Giddish will appear on Law & Order: Organized Crime later this season, as well, but there is no specific air date out there for that. We’re sure that the producers have seen the tremendous online backlash to Rollins’ impending exit, and of course we do wonder if that could lead to the character coming back at some point. We know that Rollins has been recovering for a while from the near-death experience she had in the premiere, and it’s easy to speculate that her exit could be tied in some way to that. However, we don’t want to run crazy with speculation on that just yet, mostly because there are so many episodes to come and with that, there is plenty of room for things to change.

