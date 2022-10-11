Is Missy Peregrym leaving FBI? We know that we have asked this question before in the past and yet, here we are doing the same exact thing.

We recognize that it has been close to the month now since the start of the season and yet, the character of Maggie Bell has yet to make her on-screen debut. So what in the world is going on here? It’s actually rather simple: The actress is still on maternity leave. She will be back a little bit later this fall, prior to the series going off the air for its holiday hiatus. There are no details about her big return episode just yet, but we imagine that it will be emotional both for Maggie and viewers alike.

First and foremost, it’s important to remember what Maggie has gone through when she comes back. Remember for a moment here that she nearly died due to the sarin gas, and it is something that has required a pretty long and substantial recovery process. This is just the part that gets her field-ready in a physical sense, as there is also an emotional and psychological component that goes along with it here. She will have to prepare mentally for being in more life-threatening situations.

One thing that we’re sure will help Maggie immediately is the presence of OA, who clearly cares about her and understands the difficulties that come with her job day in and day out. Nina will also still be around in this universe, though the exact circumstances of her future remain unclear. She’s just been around long enough at this point to carve out a presence, and we’re sure that the writers would like to find other ways to utilize her down the road.

Do you miss seeing Missy Peregrym around as Maggie on FBI season 5 moving forward?

