NCIS season 20 episode 5: Where is the ‘Guardian’ promo?

We’re certainly excited to know that NCIS season 20 episode 5 is coming to CBS, but there is still something that surprises us. For whatever reason, there is no promo as of this writing for the upcoming episode “Guardian.”

So why in the world did the network not give us a preview for what is coming up next? First and foremost, we want to remind you that as of right now, this episode IS still airing. Sometimes, the lack of a promo can mean that an episode is on hold for a substantial period of time and we’d more than understand if there is that confusion. Typically, the network does release promos for next week’s episode immediately after the last one. What’s even more strange here is that there is also no synopsis for “Guardian” as of yet. It’s not hard to be confused as to what is happening here.

What do we expect to see here? For starters, some sort of follow-up to what we had with Jimmy Palmer and Jessica Knight as their relationship continues to progress forward. It is clear that the two continue to have feelings for each other, so it mostly comes down to whether or not they want to clue in everyone else as to what is going on with them.

Meanwhile, are we going to see Nick Torres open up more to everyone else and further validate much of what he claimed to Dr. Grace that he was going to do? Because this show is a procedural we don’t always get these little updates … but we’d still like to have them at some point.

What are you most hoping to see as we move into NCIS season 20 episode 5 on CBS?

