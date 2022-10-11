New Amsterdam season 5 episode 5 spoilers: Bloom’s admission

Want to get a good sense of what’s ahead on New Amsterdam season 5 episode 5? Next week, the story will continue to be personal. We know that this show is technically a medical drama but, this season more than any other, the writers are really trying to make it be about the characters.

For this upcoming episode, one of the main focuses is going to be Dr. Bloom as we see the character go through a lot of big changes in her life. She’s been trying to fix some things with her sister, but the reality remains that these are not things that can be conquered or taken on overnight. This relationship is one that could be at the forefront of the story for most of the rest of the season.

Below, you can check out the full New Amsterdam season 5 episode 5 synopsis with other updates as to what lies ahead:

10/18/2022 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : Max endeavors to save a nurse who has become the subject of a dangerous malpractice probe. Reynolds goes the extra mile to help a group of patients who are being poisoned in their own building. Bloom makes a startling admission to her sister. TV-14

We still do want to get a better sense for what’s ahead with Max, but we’ll be the first to admit that there is still a lot of mystery there. Ever since the exit of Dr. Sharpe we haven’t quite figured out what the writers want for his endgame. We do think someone like him is worthy of love and they agree; it is largely a question at this point of how to make that happen and also how to make sure there’s enough time for it to progress. This is a short season of just 13 episodes overall; that can’t be forgotten at any point here in the process.

