NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 episode 2, Kensi, Fatima missing?

NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 episode 2 is are coming onto CBS this weekend; so what is going to be transpiring across the board?

We’d love to sit here and say that we’ll be getting some additional answer to Hetty and her whereabouts. Remember that Callen and Kilbride did get confirmation at the end of this past episode that Linda Hunt’s character is alive, but clearly, either her or someone else out in Syria wants people to think that she is gone. This will be addressed again at some point, and it’s our hope it is going to be taking place a little bit later on in the season.

For now, though, we think the show is going to be focusing on the subject at hand, and a big part of that is trying to learn a little bit more about Fatima and Kensi’s whereabouts. These are two characters who could be missing at one point in the episode, and there are a whole host of problems that do come along with this.

So where do we start? Well, a big part of it stems from Kensi now being a mother to Rosa, and this could make Deeks even more concerned than he would have been previously. The dynamic between the two may have to shift a little bit this season because of what is going on in their world.

As for Fatima, we’re mostly just hoping that this episode serves as another interesting spotlight. Despite the fact that she has been on the show for a good while at this point, there are still a number of things we don’t know about her past or her life away from the team. It would be fun to see that change to a certain degree.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles, including other updates on what lies ahead

What do you most want to see when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 episode 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates all about the series. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







