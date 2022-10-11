NCIS season 20 episode 5 preview: A look towards ‘Guardian’

After tonight’s new episode, can you expect to see NCIS season 20 episode 5 on CBS next week? Of course, we’re well-aware that at some point, we are going to come up against a hiatus; it is mostly a matter of when that is.

Luckily, we can at least pass along here that we’re not at the hiatus yet. There is a new installment coming up titled “Guardian,” even if the folks over at the network have not said all that much about it yet. There is no synopsis out there at the time of this writing.

So what would we like to see over the course of this story? There are a few different ideas that we have dancing around in our head, with the first one being a hope to see something more for either Kasie or Vance — two of the main characters without a major spotlight so far this season. The premiere was about Parker and from there, we’ve transferred over to stories about McGee, Torres, and then Jessica. (By extension, maybe you include Palmer in here.) We think this show is really working to give every single character some time to shine, and we especially would like more of Kasie’s dating life. Remember that we had a love interest for her last season in Piper and she hasn’t exactly been mentioned so far in season 20.

In general, we’re just lucky to have SO much time left for all sorts of stories this season. That’s a direct consequence of there being so many installments with this show. It’s an opportunity to push some characters in interesting directions. Let’s hope the future is as exciting as it looks to be on paper!

What do you most want to see on NCIS season 20 episode 5 when it airs next week?

