Dancing with the Stars 31: Who was eliminated, week 4?

Who was eliminated on Dancing with the Stars 31 tonight? It was Disney+ Week, but not everyone was celebrating during the closing credits.

Going into the episode tonight, we thought we had a pretty good sense of what was going to happen — more than likely, we were going to be seeing Sam Champion, Vinny Guadagnino, or Jessie James Decker eliminated. They had some of the lowest scores out of the people remaining in past weeks, and we didn’t think that any of them had a fan base that would overwhelm everyone else. The closest to having something like that was Vinny, and that’s because of the Jersey Shore crowd.

With all of this being said, it also wasn’t lost on us still that this is a show that does have some shock eliminations here and there. We’ve seen it happen enough times over the years that we still think it’s possible it transpires again. Some of it of course will depend on how everyone does tonight.

The Bottom two – We don’t really think that any of our opinions changed over the course of the show, other than that Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater struggling with their Cars themed routine.

In the end, it was Sam versus Trevor in the bottom two, and we personally thought at this point that it was going to be Sam going out the door. He was one of the older contestants this season, and we also knew that he was one of the worst dancers left. He seemed to understand it could be coming; we just feel bad for Cheryl Burke, who deserves another Mirrorball at some point and whose big wins came SO many seasons ago.

As for Trevor, we’re just going to say it’s an off night! He will have a good chance to redeem himself come next week.

