Grey’s Anatomy season 19 episode 4 spoilers: A Halloween story!

Grey’s Anatomy season 19 episode 4 is coming to ABC on Thursday, October 27 — and it’s going to be all about Halloween!

We should go ahead and make it clear that we love spooky stories as much as anything that a show like this producers, and we’re glad that we’re going to see at least one more of these before Meredith’s exit from the show. Ellen Pompeo’s future beyond this season remains unclear, but there is a chance that her character and Nick could be charting towards some happiness. There will be some fun stuff that happens throughout episode 4 (titled “Haunted”), but also the harsh reality that comes with being a young doctor. The interns are going to find that out here in a particularly real way.

To get a few more details, go ahead and check out the synopsis below:

“Haunted” – It’s Halloween night at Grey Sloan Memorial. Meredith and Nick try to spend some alone time together; Levi is stressed due to overworking, and Winston and Owen have the interns practice trauma training on a real cadaver on a new episode of “Grey’s Anatomy,” THURSDAY, OCT. 27 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

For those who are currently unaware, the plan is for Pompeo to do eight episodes of this season overall; by the end of “Haunted,” we will be at the halfway point. The writers have a difficult task ahead for them, as they have to prepare us all for the endgame for their series lead while at the same time also work in order to ensure that other people are set up to flourish. That can be a hard thing to pull off and yet in the end, we remain hopeful. Through one episode, we like the new characters far more than we ever expected.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy now

Where do you think the story is going to go moving into Grey’s Anatomy season 19 episode 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments below! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







