Magnum PI season 5: Perdita Weeks, Stephen Hill & BTS fun!

While you get yourselves prepared for Magnum PI season 5 to arrive on NBC in the new year, we’ll take whatever previews and peeks that we can. With that in mind, we not present a couple more for you today via social media?

First and foremost, let’s share this one below from Perdita Weeks — it’s a follow-up to one we shared previously of her (as Higgins) and Zachary Knighton (Rick) in handcuffs. Now, it seems like they’ve taken out the bad guy — not that this is much of a surprise. We think the writers are giving the characters some fun little spotlights of their own over the course of the season, and that of course means putting people outside of their typical element.

Hey, just remember that there’s also seemingly going to be a story coming up where Magnum and Higgins go undercover as lifeguards. We already tend to think that this is going to be both hilarious and also a fun test of their professional and personal relationships. Will the dynamic change at all after the season 4 finale kiss? We’re still left to wonder.

(Before we move forward, here is another reminder that the new season is set to premiere on the network early next year.)

Now, let’s turn things over to Stephen Hill (TC), who also shared recently a behind-the-scenes photo of himself working with Bobby Lee (Jin). It’s great to know that Jin is coming back and in general, few shows do road-trip scenes as well as this one. We’re already thinking that there’s going to be a lot of comedy in this particular scene, so let’s hope that the story lives up to the hype in our head!

What are you the most excited to see on Magnum PI season 5 when the show does eventually come back?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back around for some other updates on the series. (Photo: NBC.)

