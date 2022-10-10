Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power finale spoilers: Big secrets?

Thursday night is set to bring the Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power finale over to Amazon Prime. Of course, there is going to be a ton of big stuff from start to finish! This is where we’ll be at the culmination of a pretty epic story; after all, the trailer that we’ve seen already hints at the rings coming fully into the picture.

There are so many things that make this show as epic and sprawling as it is, but one of them that astounds us the most is pretty simple: Even the cast is somewhat in the dark about where things are going, even though they were all there for filming and there is somewhat of a road map in J.R.R. Tolkien’s lore already. Speaking in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, here is some of what Charles Edwards (Celebrimbor) had to say on the subject of where things are going from here:

“It represents the beginning of the next phase of this colossal tale … They were kept very secret. Scripts were issued appropriately, and they had bits missing for those who weren’t involved.”

We understand Amazon treating this show almost as though it was the final season of Game of Thrones from the start. They paid an extremely large amount of money to get the rights, and they have worked to ensure that this is one of the most-marketed shows that they’ve ever had on their Prime Video service. We also know that they are working on a season 2 at present. While there may not be an official premiere date for that just yet, our hope is to learn a little more on that subject over the next several months.

