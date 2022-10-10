All American: Homecoming season 2 episode 2: Spring semester

After the big premiere on The CW tonight, do you want to know more about All American: Homecoming season 2 episode 2? The series is going to continue next week with a story that will continue to challenge Simone. we know her dream, but that doesn’t mean that it’s going to be easy for her to achieve.

What’s going to make this particular episode so interesting is that it’s really looking to encapsulate a lot of the early parts of the college experience. That includes Simone trying to find a place, Keisha switching up her major, or Cam finding some issues with his financial aid. A lot of these are issues that people find themselves dealing with in school, and they are not always altogether easy ones to resolve.

For some more insight on what lies ahead, go ahead and check out the full All American Homecoming season 2 episode 2 synopsis below:

OWNING IT – With the Spring semester gearing up, Simone (Geffri Maya) finds herself once again at odds with her teammates, leaving her to decide how she wants to be moving forward. Damon (Peyton Alex Smith) is stressed about how his decision will affect those around him, but there is one person he may not have considered. Keisha (Netta Walker) is all in on her new dance major but she must overcome a roadblock that she didn’t anticipate. Cam (Mitchell Edwards) hits a snag with his financial aid and turns to Amara (Kelly Jenrette) for help, causing Amara to investigate the situation. Meanwhile, Coach Marcus (Cory Hardrict) takes a difficult, but necessary, step in the right direction. Ryan Zaragoza directed the episode written by Cam’ron Moore (#202). Original airdate 10/17/2022.

Being that we are so early in the season right now, we absolutely expect some things to shift and change over time. The real question here, of course, is precisely how much that will happen.

