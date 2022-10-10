All American season 5 episode 2 spoilers: Spencer needs advice

Want to get some more news when it comes to All American season 5 episode 2? Well, the CW show will be immediately back in one week.

So what’s coming up? Well, this upcoming episode “Don’t Sweat the Technique” will start off with Spencer in a less-than-stellar place. What’s going to happen as a result of that? He’s going to seek out some help and we’ll see what happens as a result of that. Even though we’re at a different part of the college experience than what we saw in season 4, there are still a number of major events we’re going to see transpire.

Below, you can check out the full All American season 5 episode 2 synopsis with more insight on what lies ahead:

THE HARD TRUTH – With Spencer’s (Daniel Ezra) life hitting a rocky point, he takes some advice from JJ (Hunter Clowdus) and Coop (Bre-Z) to embrace college life. Olivia (Samantha Logan) and Billy’s (Taye Diggs) suspicions about Coach Garrett (guest star Sean Carrigan) resurface and cause tension between them and Jordan (Michael Evans Behling). Layla (Greta Onieogou) makes a power play that catches an unsuspecting Patience (Chelsea Tavares) off-guard. Meanwhile, Asher (Cody Christian) struggles with trying to be JJ’s coach and maintaining their friendship. Kelli Williams directed the episode written by Mike Herro & David Strauss (#502). Original airdate 10/17/2022.

We hope that there are a lot of big moments in this episode, especially since this is a particularly big chapter of the series for many reasons. With The CW now having new owners in the Nexstar Media Group, a lot of shows could end up being in more danger than they would have been previously. Even though this show has a dedicated audience, you never quite know what’s going to happen. Make sure that you keep watching, and tell your friends to do the same, as well!

