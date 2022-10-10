Chesapeake Shores series finale promo: Mick & Megan’s wedding!

This coming weekend on Hallmark Channel, a TV event potentially like no other is here in the Chesapeake Shores series finale. We’ve waited a long time to get to this moment, where six seasons’ worth of storytelling will be celebrated and culminated in just a single hour.

So what can you expect to see from start to finish here? We think it begins with an influx of emotional moments. There’s a new addition to the O’Brien family to celebrate but beyond just that, there’s also a big wedding! Mick and Megan are about to tie the knot, and of course most of the family will be there to celebrate. This is the sort of event that will allow all of them to sit back, reflect, and of course take stock in their own lives and express gratitude for what they have.

By the end of this episode, we don’t expect anything other than happiness — we just have a hard time thinking that this is the sort of show that is going to leave us on some sort of remotely-sad note. Instead, they’ll want us to celebrate everything we have and also make us think that the O’Brien family will have the future that they worked so hard in order to get. It may not even have been the future that they long thought about — we certainly don’t think Abby pictured herself with a guy like Evan years ago. Yet, here we are and there is SO much to celebrate from top to bottom.

Remember, as well, that the door could always be left open for something more a little later on down the road. We’re not sure that we’re 100% going to get it, but it’s at least something to think about a little bit further.

