Bachelor in Paradise 8 episode 4 spoilers: Is the Salley story true?

Tomorrow night on ABC you are going to see Bachelor in Paradise 8 episode 4 air and with that, the official arrival of Salley Carson.

Even though she’s just now turning up, though, she has clearly been a part of the narrative for a little while. Just remember the story that Wells Adams told some of the contestants currently down on the beach — it was obviously ridiculous, but included elements such as her missing flights and discussions over her ex.

There were obviously some parts of it that were blown out of proportion, but was at least some part of the story true? Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Wells insists that this is the story as he heard it — but he wasn’t also there when the Salley stuff was going down:

“This is all I can say … This is what was told to us by that producer. Now, how much of that was true, I don’t know. Was it 80 percent true? Was it 90 percent true? Was it all true, but just embellished a little bit? I’m not really sure.”

If we were to speculate a little bit here, our feeling is that there were some parts of it that were true, but the producer in question may have been frustrated with Salley about the whole situation and may have chosen to exaggerate a few elements. The whole thing was meant to be silly and satirical — the thing we have a bigger issue with than the story was the suitcase that was put in the room for the other contestants to root through. Who does that with someone’s stuff, if that was even her stuff in the first place?

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Bachelor in Paradise 8 right now!

What do you think is actually going to happen with Salley entering Bachelor in Paradise 8 episode 4?

Do you think she’s going to be eliminated almost right away? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, come back for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







