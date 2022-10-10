The Cleaning Lady season 2 episode 5 spoilers: A new business

Next week on Fox you’re going to have a chance to see The Cleaning Lady season 2 episode 5 — so what’s at the core of that story?

Well, for Thony, a lot of could be her and Fiona working to get their new business of the ground — but it could be Fiona who is front and center on it at first. We’re far enough into the season at this point that we’re starting to see the new normal. With that, however, comes a number of complications and unexpected obstacles. We know that the writers do love to have Thony on a metaphorical knife’s edge, one where it’s unclear what she will do next. Within this episode, we’ll have another chance to see if she can keep herself on the right path.

Now, let’s go ahead and share the full season 2 episode 5 synopsis with other insight on what lies ahead:

Arman and Nadia attempt to take control of their drug-selling venture when they realize Thony’s ethical methods aren’t making them enough money. Meanwhile, Fiona takes the lead on starting her and Thony’s new cleaning business and Garrett is one step closer to solving the Cortés case in the all-new “The Brit” episode of The Cleaning Lady airing Monday, Oct. 17 (9:02-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (CLD-205) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)

We are at the point in the story now where the rubber is starting to meet the road, and there are some pretty enormous challenges that we’re going to be seeing from top to bottom. This is where the arc of the season will start to take a little bit more shape and in general, our feeling is that we’ll start to get that metaphorical chill up our spine. We want that with a show like this constantly, since we should never feel like everyone is safe.

