NCIS: Hawaii season 2 episode 5 spoilers: Lucy’s big search

Next week on CBS you’re going to be seeing on NCIS: Hawaii season 2 episode 5 — want to learn a little bit more about it? “Sudden Death” is the title for the hour and with that in mind, you can ensure that there’s a lot of danger from start to finish. Basically, you’re going to be see Jane Tennant and the rest of her team square off here against a dangerous criminal empire … and we probably don’t have to tell you that the end result of this showdown could be rather precarious.

As is typically the case with this show, you’re of course going to see this sort of case combined with something a little more personal — and here, that could be Lucy trying to figure out a new place to call home.

Below, you can check out the full NCIS: Hawaii season 2 episode 5 synopsis with other updates all about what lies ahead:

“Sudden Death” – The NCIS team investigates the death of a Navy sailor and goes head-to-head with a ruthless local criminal organization. Also, Lucy looks for a new apartment, on the CBS Original series NCIS: HAWAI’I, Monday, Oct. 17 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

This feels in general like one of those episodes that will keep you engaged on all fronts, but also isn’t trying to set up some sort of huge story down the road. At its core NCIS: Hawaii is a procedural, and we tend to think that some of the larger arcs are going to be coming a little later this year. (If you missed it, we do at least know we’re getting something a little more epic later this year with that three-part crossover event with the rest of the NCIS franchise — though there isn’t that much said about it right now.)

