The Walking Dead season 11 episode 19 spoilers: On the run

Next week on AMC you’re going to have a chance to see The Walking Dead season 11 episode 19 come on the air — so what lies ahead here?

There are a few different things that we can go ahead and say in regards to “Manhunt,” but let’s kick things off by noting this: A whole lot of this story will be about an escape. In particular, you’re going to have a chance here to see Eugene do whatever he can to survive while Mercer comes at him. That is confirmed further via the full The Walking Dead season 11 episode 19 synopsis below:

Eugene goes on the run, and Mercer is tasked to find him; Aaron’s group faces a complication on the road.

If you are watching this show simply for the chance to see some big creative swings, episode 19 could provide them. At the end of the day, it really has to. There are only a handful of episodes left until the flagship show is done, so there has to be a real effort to get a lot of people from point A to point B. We recognize that there has been some fair criticism over the years for the writers moving at too slow of a pace at times; they absolutely won’t be able to do that here as they try to wrap up the story of the Commonwealth. It is the most advanced community that we’ve ever seen on this show and of course, with that comes a pretty immense trade-off. They are not going to be altogether easy to unpack or start to whittle down on the other side. Go ahead and prepare for that accordingly.

