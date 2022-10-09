The Chi season 6 premiere date: When to expect more news

We know that The Chi season 6 is coming to Showtime and of course, there’s a lot to be excited about here from top to bottom. While we wouldn’t say that there’s some big-time cliffhanger to keep us psyched for what’s next, the top selling point for this show remains the characters — and rest assured, a lot of them were left in a pretty interesting place.

We wish that we could say that there’s a lot of news out there already in terms of what’s coming up but, unfortunately, that just isn’t the case. We’re all going to be waiting for most of the next several months to get something more when it comes to the story and, unfortunately, we don’t expect a whole lot to be handed down.

The best-case scenario in our mind is that in the winter or spring, a few more details will start to trickle in when it comes to season 6. Because Showtime has a lot of other programming on the schedule right now, they recognize that they don’t need to hurry anything along. Our feeling, at least for now, is that the metaphorical floodgates will start opening up for news when we get around to March or April, and that we’ll get the show back in a similar window to what we had for season 5. The timing for the renewal does allow the show to stay on a pretty similar schedule to what we’ve had a chance to see.

The bigger question we have is, unfortunately, one we may not get an answer to in quite some time: Whether or not this will be the final season of the series. Nothing has been confirmed as of yet, but this is the period in any show’s run where a lot of these questions are understandably going to start floating around out there.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Chi right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Chi season 6, including a premiere date?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back around for some other updates. (Photo: Showtime.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







