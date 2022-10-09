Blue Bloods season 13 episode 2 promo: Jamie’s new job?

As you get yourselves prepared for Blue Bloods season 13 episode 2 on CBS this coming Friday, a few things are going to be different.

In particular, we mean this for one Jamie Reagan as his career is about to be sent down a surprisingly new trajectory. For a long time, we just assumed that he was going to be put on a path to eventually become the new Police Commissioner similar to Frank. However, the promo below shows him in a suit getting a new security clearance and a very different sort of position.

So what’s going on here? We think it could be a reference to his new job as a field intelligence sergeant, someone who will have an important but more behind-the-scenes role ensuring that potential CIs are identified. There is a lot that goes into taking down high-level criminals, and this is a job that Jamie can do while also staying at the same precinct as Eddie. We know that this is something that was really important to both him and his wife, and it feels like this is a pretty novel solution to ensure that this happens.

Of course, we don’t necessarily think that episode 2 is going to dive head-first into what Jamie’s new role will be; it feels more like a gradual introduction. Also, remember that in the midst of all of this, he also has to recover from everything that happened at the end of the premiere with the shooting. We’re not sure how much it will impact him given that this is a procedural, but we’d at least like to see it get a mention. Don’t we deserve at least that at around this point?

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Blue Bloods right now

What do you think we could be seeing on Blue Bloods season 13 episode 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







