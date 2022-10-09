Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: The (current) likely months

What can we potentially look for now when it comes to a Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date? There is some fun stuff to talk about here!

After all, we do think there are a few interesting possibilities when it comes to the show coming back, at least in terms of possible months. Many months ago, we did an exercise on this subject, but that was also way back when it looked like the Jason Sudeikis series was going to be back this fall. Things have clearly changed a lot since that point for a number of reasons (including script rewrites) and with that, why not present the latest version of this now?

Based on the information we have right now, let’s go ahead and get into some of the months that now make the most sense early next year.

February – Given that winter/spring is the window that has been tossed around as of late, we have a hard time thinking that we’re going to get the show back before this. This month would especially make some sense if there is going to be a Super Bowl commercial or something else marketing the project at around that time.

March – Why does this date work? It’s mostly a way to ensure that the series avoids February sweeps on network TV, and maybe is able to get some more consistent press of its own. We at least think there’s a chance that this could be considered, though we’d hardly say that it is a guarantee.

April – Why wait this long? The only way that we see that happening is in the event the show isn’t ready before then — given that it takes some time to render the stadium crowds, this could be one of the primary arguments here. Also, it would at least ensure that the new season is eligible for the 2023 Emmys.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Ted Lasso right now

When do you think we’re going to see Ted Lasso season 3 back on the air at Apple TV+?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates that you do not want to miss. (Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







