Van der Valk season 3: Is it renewed at PBS? Premiere date talk

Following today’s finale over at PBS, can you expect a Van der Valk season 3 renewal at some point down the road? This is of course a big question to wonder, alongside just when new episodes could premiere.

We don’t want to keep you waiting, so let’s start off here by sharing some of the good news: There is another batch of episodes on the way for UK viewers! We tend to think that this is a hopeful sign that the show will also return here in America, mostly due to the fact that PBS tends to be pretty faithful to some of their acquisitions. What makes this particular renewal even more exciting is that new episodes have already been filmed in Amsterdam, which certainly does raise the chances that we’ll be able to see the show again sooner rather than later.

In a statement per the Radio Times, here is some of what executive producer Michele Buck had to say about the series coming back:

“We are happy to announce some good news for Van der Valk fans, series 3 has already been filmed on location in Amsterdam and will return to your screens next year.”

We do think the new batch of episodes will contain much of what you’ve loved from the first two go-arounds, especially when it comes to producing great drama and a few mysteries that take you by surprise. As an American viewer, we also don’t get that many chances to see The Netherlands presented on scripted television in a reasonably authentic way, that is what makes things a little more exciting here as a whole.

Just like with the UK, we’re sure that season 3 could premiere stateside in 2023, though it will likely be late in the year as opposed to the early going.

