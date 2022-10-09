The Resident season 6 episode 6 spoilers: Bell and Kit’s wedding!

In case you have not heard the news already, The Resident season 6 episode 6 is going to be huge for a number of different reasons. Not only is this the 100th episode of the series on Fox, but it also marks an opportunity for Kit and Bell to get married! Their nuptials have been long-awaited, and also very well earned thanks to their respective journeys on this show. Kit has made Dr. Bell a better person, and brought out some of the best qualities in him that were always there. Now, we’re just excited to see where the remainder of this journey is going to take each of them.

While there will be some happy moments throughout this episode, don’t forget there will also be drama. For more on that, go ahead and check out the full The Resident season 6 episode 6 synopsis below:

On the day of Kit and Bell’s wedding, Bell and Conrad get pulled away to tend to the ill daughter of a major hospital donor. Meanwhile, Billie takes Gigi and Sammie dress shopping in the all-new “For Better or Worse” 100th episode of The Resident airing Tuesday, Oct. 25 (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (RES-603) (TV-14 L, V)

This story for Billie could end up being important for some unexpected reasons, especially as it cements her more and more as a presence within Conrad’s life. We know how much she cares for Matt Czuchry’s character, but there are still some obstacles in her way. For starters, you have to remember the relationship between Conrad and Cade, and we’ve yet to even see Billie be fully upfront about her own feelings, as well. That is something she will eventually need to do if she wants to get to the next level.

