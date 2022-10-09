Virgin River season 5 premiere date: Will it be paired with a trailer?

While we all wait feverishly for a Virgin River season 5 premiere date to be revealed in the near future, we have a lot to wonder. Take, for example, just how the streaming service will announce a premiere date once they’ve decided on one. Is there a realistic chance that they put it and a trailer out there all at once?

Even though we don’t want to get too far ahead of ourselves here, let’s just go ahead and say that this feels very-much possible, and for a number of different reasons.

Take, for starters, the simple fact that Virgin River was renewed for a season 5 along time ago and by the time Netflix is ready to announce a premiere date, they should easily have enough footage to create a pretty big announcement in the form of a trailer. They shouldn’t have to worry about getting anything out there too early, since people are 100% going to be excited to check out what’s next. They are also absolutely going to remember to watch even if the trailer is released a couple of months ahead of the premiere. (We know that sometimes, networks and streaming services think that viewers have a short attention span.)

Our thinking is that season 5 is going to come out in the summer, and by extension of that a premiere date / trailer will be out in the spring. We’re sure that it will further along some of the main questions at the heart of the show, plus also give some more romance / drama — basically, everything that we’ve loved so far. Netflix already has to be thrilled with the success of the first four seasons, which has shown a remarkable amount of staying power over time.

