The Equalizer season 3 episode 3 spoilers: ‘Better Off Dead’

Want to get some more news when it comes to The Equalizer season 3 episode 3 on CBS next week? The title for this episode is “Better Off Dead” and from what we know already, this is going to be a REALLY exciting hour of TV. Did a dead person put a hit out on their own wife? Sometimes, the best episodes are the ones that can be explained in a single sentence. This is going to be dramatic, crazy, intense, and probably a whole lot more before it all ties up. This is basically the sort of thing we want to see the show doing from top to bottom.

If you want to get a few more details now on what to expect story-wise, we suggest that you view the full The Equalizer season 3 episode 3 synopsis below:

“Better Off Dead” – When a widowed single mother claims her dead husband is attempting to kill her from beyond the grave, McCall and the team help uncover the truth, on the CBS Original series THE EQUALIZER, Sunday, Oct. 16 (8:30-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Gloria Reuben guest stars as Trish, a recently widowed gallerist who rekindles a romantic relationship with Aunt Vi.

For those out there who like the show best when it gives you the best of both worlds, we tend to think that we’re going to have that here and then some. We’re going to see an action-packed story that contains a few twists, but also something a little more personal for Aunt Vi as well. We need moments like that to stay invested in these characters and have us eager to dive more into future cases featuring all of them.

Because we are so early in this season right now, of course we tend to think there are a lot of opportunities to follow up on where things are with Vi.

