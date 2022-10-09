Chesapeake Shores season 6 episode 10 spoilers: Series finale

Next week on Chesapeake Shores season 6 episode 10, we’re going to have reasons aplenty to be emotional. After all, we’ve made it to the end of the road! This is the series finale, and we tend to think that there are going to be so many big moments for the O’Brien family from start to finish.

Will there be a little bit of drama sprinkled in here? Probably, since that is the sort of show we’re talking about here. Yet, we also tend to think that this is the sort of show that wants to give you a big hug as they are tying up loose ends. They don’t want to devastate you by the end of the hour, and we’re really excited to see how we can celebrate with Abby, Mick, Sarah, Kevin, Evan, and so many other characters by the end of the road.

Below, the full Chesapeake Shores season 6 episode 10 synopsis offers up some other insight on what lies ahead here:

Sarah and Kevin’s baby arrives, starting a week of celebration bringing the O’Briens together one last time in Chesapeake Shores.

Is this episode going to 100% be the end for this family? We’re not even sure that we are saying that just yet, since there is always a chance that the writers could up with some other idea to explore a little bit further down the road if Hallmark is interested. One of the things that this network has done over the years is be good to a lot of their properties. Regardless of any of our personal hopes, though, we’re going into this next episode expecting it to be the end of the series. That way, it is pretty darn impossible to be disappointed by the very end of it all.

