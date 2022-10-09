Game of Thrones – Jon Snow spinoff: The time is now?

We’re another week closer to the end of House of the Dragon season 1 and yet, here we are talking about Jon Snow. So why in the world are we doing that?

Well, as some of you know, this is tied very much to the stories that there is a spin-off supposedly in development all about the character. It would be set after the events of the Game of Thrones series finale, and it would star Kit Harington. Not only that, but the actor came up with the idea for the project!

We wish that we had a little more news to hand down about this show at present but unfortunately, that is 100% not the case as of now. HBO has yet to confirm that they are even developing the project, let alone that it has been greenlit as a series. We do still think they are working something out here, but they are in no hurry to announce anything. Remember that there are multiple other spin-offs set in Westeros that have never seen the light of day; if the network doesn’t think that they have a solid enough premise, they won’t move forward. It’s as simple as that.

If there was a time to confirm something, though, isn’t it now? We tend to think so! Why? You can capitalize on the next few weeks, when there will be more discussion about the franchise thanks to the final episodes of House of the Dragon season 1. If you’ve at least got some confidence the Jon Snow series could see the light of day, there is little reason to wait. The franchise hasn’t had this high of an approval ratings since the midway point of Game of Thrones! Remember that the final season was far from the only one that had a divided reaction from fans.

