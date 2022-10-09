Is Yellowstone season 5 new tonight on the Paramount Network? We’re at this point now where we are starting to get really excited about what’s coming up next. After all, it’s hard not to be when you think about the most recent trailer!

So what is confirmed at this point? Well, for starters we know that John Dutton is going to be the Governor of Montana at the start of the season, and that comes with a fair share of challenges. How is going to end up running a state when his #1 priority is still the ranch? He’s not trying to be some selfless hero for the common man; he’s instead working to preserve his self-interest and if that benefits others, than so be it. We also know that Beth has been appointed his Chief of Staff, and there’s probably all sorts of political turmoil that’s also going to come with that.

So is this where we get the bad news out of the way? We can’t draw this out forever: The show is still off the air. There is no installment until Sunday, November 13, so we’ve got a little bit more than a month away!

In case you’re wondering what will be coming out between now and the season 5 premiere, we have a feeling that a few more teasers are going to be released. To go along with that, there are going to be some interviews and cast spotlights, as well. We imagine that we’ll get to meet a few cast members as well! We could see a few other previews, as well, for the upcoming prequel 1923, which is most likely going to premiere in December. Paramount+ has big expectations for that and they should — remember how successful the main show is!

