Is NCIS: Los Angeles new tonight on CBS, finally, with premiere?

Is NCIS: Los Angeles new tonight on CBS, finally, after a pretty substantial summer hiatus? We’ve been waiting for a good while to see the show back, and there are so many questions that we’ve thought about over the past several weeks. Think in terms of Kensi and Deeks as parents, or what’s going to happen when Callen comes across some pretty shocking news that could relate to Hetty.

Well, here is where we’ve got some good news: We’re finally back with “Game of Drones” tonight! The show is airing starting at 10:00 p.m. Eastern time, and that is something to remember first and foremost: It’s on later than it used to be. This could be an impediment to its ratings, and that is why we advise that you check it out live, if possible — there’s a chance that season 14 is the final one and you have to be prepared for it! (Remember that we’re getting a three-part crossover with the entire NCIS franchise this season — that could be something CBS does now because they may not have another chance down the road.)

We won’t speculate further about the long-term future here; for the time being, let’s just share the season 14 premiere synopsis in the event you want a few more details about what’s coming:

“Game of Drones” – The NCIS team searches for a suspect and their motive following the bombing of a large facility where military combat drones are assembled. Also, Callen and Kilbride get troubling news about a body found in Syria, on the 14th season premiere of the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, Oct. 9 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Whatever happens here, we’re pretty sure it will carry through into the rest of the season. Let’s just cross our fingers and hope that Hetty is alive, no? We don’t want to see anything happen to her after so many years!

