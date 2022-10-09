NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 episode 2 spoilers: Anna’s new job?

After the events of the NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 premiere on CBS, are you curious to learn about episode 2? There’s another installment coming next week titled “Of Value,” and this one could be interesting on many levels.

So where should we start off here? Well, for starters, Anna is going to continue to be a part of the story despite Bar Paly not being a series regular and in this case, you’ll have a chance to see her consider a different sort of future. Since she’s not in NCIS, could she opt to go away from law enforcement altogether? There will be a dangerous case-of-the-week plot here but in the end, be prepared to also have a few personal stories, as well.

To get a few more details, check out the full NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 episode 2 synopsis right now:

“Of Value” – After an architect duo who specializes in designing secure buildings is kidnapped, the NCIS team mounts a search to bring them home. Also, Deeks and Kensi realize they may need to get Rosa some help with her schoolwork, and Anna considers a career outside of law enforcement, on the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, Oct. 16 (10:30-11:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Be sure to note that different timeslot in the synopsis, as this episode could end up running extremely late into primetime. Go ahead and consider that a consequence of it airing in a new timeslot at the end of the night. We do think at least this will be a story that allows you to see Kensi and Deeks handle a crisis as parents, and that plus the Anna plot could be the two things that are somewhat-serialized about this story.

