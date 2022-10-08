Perry Mason season 2 premiere date: Is news incoming?

Are we going to get some more news on a Perry Mason season 2 premiere date sooner rather than later? Is that a fair thing to realistically expect?

We’re already very aware that it’s been a long time since season 1 debuted over on HBO. We’d love to get some other insight before too long, but the reality remains that this is a network that likes to take its time. Some of that is due to quality, whereas another part of it is tied to the limited real estate that they have on their schedule. All of their top-tier, big-budget shows air on Sundays, whereas their co-productions / under-the-radar shows go to Mondays. We’re not sure that the Matthew Rhys drama qualifies as the latter, but we have speculated about it here and there.

Just this past week, HBO confirmed that His Dark Materials is going to premiere in December and with that, we actually think the network has confirmed most of their lineup through the rest of the year. Remember, after all, that The White Lotus is coming back a little later this month, and it will run for seven episodes.

It does still remain our hope that Perry Mason season 2 WILL come out early next year, presumably as a part of a lineup that also includes The Last of Us. The two shows may not have a lot in common, but we think HBO can use the video-game adaptation to further promote this show. The only other option is that they wait until the spring, presumably, and air Perry Mason alongside Succession. If the latter happens, we probably won’t get a premiere date until at some point early next year.

However, if Rhys and the rest of the cast come back in January or February, we’d go ahead and expect an announcement at some point in the next month or two. After all, why wait longer than that?

