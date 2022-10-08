Manifest season 4 spoilers: Josh Dallas teases Ben’s grief

The premiere of Manifest season 4 is going to arrive on Netflix on November 4, and there’s no denying that it’s been a long wait. Yet, we can all rejoice that the light at the end of the tunnel is coming, and we’re going to see the first half of the epic, emotional final season.

So what is at the core of the story to come? It has to be solving the mystery of Flight 828, but there are a lot of emotional stumbling blocks and difficulties that can keep this from happening. Take, for starters, Ben Stone overcoming immeasurable grief. This is a man who lost Grace at the end of season 3, and that’s without even talking about baby Eden.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, series star Josh Dallas made it clear that when the show picks up, his character is “deep in his grief spiral and shame spiral, and his anger — he’s in a lot of anger. And he’s going away from everything, and that’s including the callings. And that also includes, unfortunately, his family that’s still around him, that still loves him, that wants him to get better. But he can’t quite see the [forest] through the trees and he pushes them all away. There’s some harrowing and emotional moments with him in this first part.”

So when is the second part of the final season coming? There are no specifics on that as of yet, but our hope is that it will surface at some point in 2023. We don’t think the streaming service is going to wait some incredibly long period of time to get us to the show’s conclusion, especially since a shorter hiatus could bring better results to them in terms of numbers. The show’s success on the platform is one of the reasons they saved it!

