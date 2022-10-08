When Calls the Heart season 10: More Erin Krakow BTS fun

We all know at this point that we’re going to be waiting a while for When Calls the Heart season 10. Just based on that alone, the cast and crew are kind enough to keep us engaged! Of course, not all of the time this engagement comes in the form of actual spoilers or plot info…

If you look to the bottom of this article, you can see a funny behind-the-scenes clip of stars Erin Krakow and Pascale Hutton engaging in the oh-so-silly Can Can Challenge as a way to have a little fun while at work. It’s another reminder of 1) their great relationship and 2) that everyone is still in production in British Columbia. Filming kicked off back in the summer and hopefully, we’ll have a few more teases before the end of the year.

For Krakow and Hutton’s characters of Elizabeth and Rosemary, we do certainly think there’s some great stuff to come! With Elizabeth, she and Lucas are now engaged and as a result of that, we’re pretty darn sure already that there will be some stories about a potential wedding. Meanwhile, Rosemary and Lee are expecting a baby and the world of Hope Valley could be very-much expanding because of that. We’re sure there will be a few new faces and while When Calls the Heart has its fair share of drama, it is means to be a warm, welcoming show when the dust settles that puts a smile on the face of many. We don’t really foresee a universe where that changes anytime soon.

Hopefully, we’ll know by the end of this year when season 10 premieres — at the very least, a specific month. Is that too much to ask for?

