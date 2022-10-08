The Walking Dead: Dead City premiere date teased by AMC

Following the series finale of The Walking Dead this fall, we knew we’d be seeing The Walking Dead: Dead City at some point next year. For those unaware, this is the Negan – Maggie spin-off that was previously titled Isle of the Dead, and was announced a little bit earlier than either Jeffrey Dean Morgan or Lauren Cohan expected. After all, it directly gives away that both of these characters survive the series finale of the flagship show.

While AMC didn’t 100% reveal today when the spin-off is coming at New York Comic-Con, they at least did their part to narrow it down. As of right now, the plan is to launch The Walking Dead: Dead City in April, and if you look above, you can see one of the first-look photos via TVLine.

There are a few things that are intriguing about this series from the start, beginning with it being much more urban than what we’ve seen from most of the main show. According to the official, Negan and Maggie are going to navigate “a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland … The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty and terror.”

Sound interesting? We’re in based largely on the premise and the two stars, who will certainly get more consistent screen-time than they ever received on the main show. Both Morgan and Cohan are going to serve as executive producers here alongside Eli Jorné. There are only going to be six episodes in the first season and while that may seem small, season 1 of The Walking Dead was also short. We see this as a way for the network to prove the concept can work, and we could get larger orders later.

