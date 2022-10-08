The Mandalorian season 3 premiere date: The next announcement

As we get more and more into the month of October, our curiosity for The Mandalorian season 3 is only going to increase. It has to! We’re talking for starters about an extremely popular show, let alone one that we already know has a February premiere date.

So with the show being around four months away at this point, is the next announcement going to be the actual start date for Pedro Pascal and the rest of the cast? There is a good amount to get into here.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — there are other updates coming on The Mandalorian!

First and foremost, this is where we should remind you that there is already a full trailer for season 3 out there; Disney+ has shared more about this show than the majority of other programs that are so many months away. Also, big-budget shows do tend to announce their dates earlier than the majority of other programs out there. The Boys on Amazon is a great example of that; the same goes for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

When you simply consider the amount of promotion that is already out there for The Mandalorian, it feels like a foregone conclusion that by Thanksgiving, we’ll have some sort of firm premiere date. The only reason not to do this is if Disney has some specific plan to announce a date during a big event — take, for example, NBA regular-season games, which air on Christmas Day on ABC. It makes too much sense for them to get a date out there so that people can mark it, and really get the anticipation going for what lies ahead.

Related – Have you seen some other updates on season 3, including the trailer?

What do you think we will learn about The Mandalorian season this month?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates that 100% you won’t want to miss out on down the road. (Photo: Disney+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







