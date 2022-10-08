Severance season 2 premiere date: Will season 3 news come first?

We recognize fully that we could be waiting for a long time to get legitimate, substantial news when it comes to Severance season 2 at Apple TV+. Honestly, that should not come as much of a shock. Filming is kicking off this month, and there is a months-long process required to even get these episodes in the can. That’s without even thinking about the editing process or what the streaming service will be doing in order to figure out its proper place in the schedule.

We’ve said in the past that we foresee season 2 coming at some point in the late spring or the summer, and we still believe that will be the case. For the sake of this piece, let’s look a little bit about the long-term future. Will there be a season 3 and beyond just that, when could it be announced?

Let’s just go ahead and say this: Don’t be surprised if a season 3 gets announced before season 2 even premieres, and there are a number of different reasons for it.

First and foremost, think about the show’s success so far: Severance is one of Apple’s biggest shows, and we actually think its audience has grown rapidly over the past several months. This is not one of those programs people found right away. Instead, its progress has been a little more slow and patient; getting some Emmy nominations helped a great deal. We think the viewership at this point does merit an early renewal.

Beyond just that, getting season 3 news out there in advance would ensure a faster turnaround between season 2 and season 3, and also would give the writers more time to work some of their magic. Personally, we think that is especially important with a narrative that is so convoluted and full of constant twists and turns. The more of a lead-up you can give the creative team, the better the end product will be.

As of right now, we don’t want to offer up any guarantees on an early season 3 renewal … but it should still be something Apple very much considers.

Related – Check out more news when it comes to Severance right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Severance season 2 over on Apple TV+?

Share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates on the series. (Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







