Gossip Girl season 2 premiere date: Are we on the cusp?

Gossip Girl season 2 is already done filming for HBO Max, and of course this lends itself to a ton of big questions. What’s the main one? Well, that’s as simple as wondering where in the world it is. This is one of the most popular streaming dramas out there for this demographic and yet, we’ve seen radio silence for weeks on end.

For a prime example, know this: The only thing that the streamer has promoted when it comes to season 2 as of late is a tie-in with House of the Dragon. That’s it. There was a Georgina-centric preview a long time ago, but that was more or less it.

Now, we have to play the waiting for the rest of the month to see what HBO Max will do, but we’re starting to come up with a theory as to what’s being planned here. If the streamer does want to see the show back this year (which we think is likely), why not use the holiday season to launch it? This makes sense for a handful of reasons.

First and foremost, know this: There won’t be as much competition on during the holidays. Not only that, but the main target audience will be available in a way that they aren’t always — viewers in high school and/or college will be off and looking for something to binge. There’s also a little bit of evidence at this point that streaming shows can fare rather well with a Christmas launch or somewhere close to it. Ultimately, we like to think that executives have a good spot planned out where this show can shine, so why not go ahead and announce it? We certainly think it’d be smart to give us all something specific to look forward to…

