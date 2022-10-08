NCIS season 20 episode 4 photo: How Torres recovers

As we get ourselves prepared for NCIS season 20 episode 4 on CBS this Monday, we can’t help but think about the events of episode 3. Torres experienced a pretty harrowing situation alongside Dr. Grace and while the two survived, there’s a lot to deal with after the fact.

For Nick in particular, a lot of that could come down to him having to be okay to express his feelings towards the rest of the team. He has to let people in, even if it is difficult. If he doesn’t, he is putting himself in a position where he will have to tackle some of his demons all over again.

The photo above for Monday’s new episode “Leave No Trace” does not actually give a lot away when it comes to the other side of Torres’ tough episode. Of course, it’s probably meant to keep all that a secret for now. The thing about this show is that every episode largely stands on their own and has its own case-of-the-week plot. There isn’t always a lot of time to dive into personal side-stories, and the one featured here could be tied more to Jessica Knight and Jimmy Palmer.

We do think there’s a small chance we’ll get a Torres update amidst all of this, but we anticipate that it’s going to be a little more subtle as opposed to something overt. The show likes to slow-play characters arcs and this could be a fine example of that. We could have a chance to see something more explicit later on this season but, for now, there is no reason to rush things along.

What do you most want to see from Torres moving into NCIS season 20 episode 4?

Do you think we’ll see the events of episode 3 addressed in some way? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

