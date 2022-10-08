Squid Game season 2 premiere date: Expecting some records?

At the moment, we are of course eager to learn a little bit more about Squid Game season 2, even if we will be waiting for a while.

Just how long are we anticipating right now? Well, let’s just start off by saying that the second season is currently set to begin production next year, and that could set up for a 2024 premiere. If it comes earlier than that, then obviously we welcome it with open arms! We just don’t want to have any false expectations or get our hopes up for something earlier in advance.

Over the next few months, we anticipate that Netflix is going to do their best to offer up next to nothing about the future of the Korean drama, mostly because they can. They are not currently facing any pressure to say something more, and why would they be?

The only thing that we foresee Netflix feeling some pressure on is how to make the second season as big as humanly possible. If you remember, the first season shattered a ton of records, and since then the only Netflix releases that have generated anywhere near the same buzz are Stranger Things season 4 and the recent release of Dahmer. When you consider the international popularity of Squid Game in particular, we tend to think that it is going to have the potential to blow past every record the streaming service has. It is why they may be extremely choosy when it comes to selecting a premiere date. Not only that, but we foresee them going all-out with promotion as well.

While things may be quite right now, we imagine that in the months leading up to Squid Game season 2, you’re going to see more promotion that most viewers know what to do with.

