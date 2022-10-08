American Horror Story season 11: Will we get full NYC trailer?

Earlier this week, we had a chance to see some of the first teaser footage for American Horror Story season 11, otherwise known as AHS: NYC. We know that we’re going to see a bold, chaotic, and hopefully exciting chapter of this story. Yet, this teaser didn’t exactly give much away when it comes to the plot.

So, given that the October 19 premiere of the series is only a week and a half away, can we expect something more soon? Is it fair to realistically hope for this?

At the moment, this is honestly a hard thing to gauge, and it feels almost strange to say that. With a good 99% of shows out there, it feels like a total no-brainer that you’d get some sort of full-length trailer in advance. However, we have learned over the years that Horror Story does not operate like the typical franchise. They’ve had seasons where they released almost nothing in advance and with the aforementioned Horror Stories spin-off, they were as cryptic as humanly possible. They seem to think sometimes that it’s better to surprise viewers.

Is that really the case with NYC? This is where we start to get a little bit more uncertain. If this was five or six years ago, it’d be easy for us to sit here and say that 100% it’s okay to be mysterious. Now, in this era of hyper-competition where there are boatloads of streaming services and other options, we think it’s better to be a tad more specific. If FX does not release any more footage for this upcoming season, it could end up being a mistake.

