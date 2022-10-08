Chesapeake Shores season 6 episode 9 video: Did Luke survive?

Chesapeake Shores season 6 episode 9 is coming to Hallmark Channel tomorrow and with it being the penultimate episode, there is 100% a lot to get to here.

So where do we start? We suppose that the most important place is addressing the following question: Is Luke actually alive? The most-recent episode ended in a stunning cliffhanger that made you desperately want an answer to that question. While we felt reasonably hopeful that the writers weren’t going to be killing the character off, we didn’t want to take in a sight of relief until we got 100% confirmation.

Luckily, this is what we do have 100% now! In the sneak peek below, you can get a good sense of what lies ahead for Luke as Bree offers him some comfort in the hospital. While this is a guy who has clearly gone through a lot over the course of his life, he is getting to the other side of it and overcoming that adversity. In a lot of ways, you can argue that this is a big part of what the final season is about. There are a lot of characters who have confronted some pretty significant obstacles and yet, all of them have found a way to climb through to the other side. It has not always been easy, but they’ve focused in. This list includes Mick as he’s tackled addiction, or even Abby as she had to recover from her heartbreak and eventually find another chapter of her life with Evan.

Of course, there is sure to be some more drama coming in the final episodes of this show, and what happens on Sunday will carry over to the series finale. We feel pretty hopeful that we’ll get a happy ending, even if there’s no clear word on what exactly that will look like.

