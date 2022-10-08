Grey’s Anatomy season 19 episode 2 promo: Meredith the mentor

As we get ourselves prepared for Grey’s Anatomy season 19 episode 2 on ABC this Thursday, we already have a good sense of what this incarnation of the show is going to look like. The new surgical residents are going to occupy a good bit of screen time, and Meredith Grey is going to serve as a mentor, someone to help them much in the way that she had help from prominent doctors early on in her career.

Given that Ellen Pompeo is going to be exiting eight episodes into this season, it feels all the more clear that the writers wanted to present a full-circle moment with her character. The student has now fully become the teacher, and she is there to try to help them overcome their mistakes.

Of course, there are going to be plenty of mistakes. Heck, you’ve got Schmitt as Chief Resident telling them to be careful not to drop anything into peoples’ bodies during surgery!

We’ll go ahead and say that through one episode, Krista Vernoff and the writers have done a solid job of having us be invested in these new characters. It is really difficult to effectively reboot a show like this on the fly, especially when we are all predisposed to like some other people in the cast. Yet, this group seems legitimately fascinating and for now, it feels like this is the best group of newcomers we’ve had in a long time. Sure, we’ve had crops that have introduced us to good, isolated characters like Schmitt and the aforementioned Jo, but here we’ve got a whole collective of interesting people we’re curious to learn more about. Let’s just hope that the next few episodes live up to what we’ve seen so far, and that Meredith’s on-screen exit (when it happens) does feel realistic.

