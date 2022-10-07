Derry Girls season 4: Why isn’t it happening at Netflix?

Following the premiere of season 3, why aren’t we seeing a Derry Girls season 4 over at Netflix? There may be some looking for a specific reason why this is the final batch of episodes.

The first thing that we should really note here is that like many series out of the UK, this was never meant to be one that lasted for a long period of time. Think back to some of the most iconic UK comedies of all time including the British The Office or Fawlty Towers — they didn’t last for more than a handful of episodes. This is also the case when it comes to Derry Girls, as well.

In a post on Twitter last year (see below), writer / creator Lisa McGee confirmed that the decision to end the series was entirely her own, noting that it was “always the plan to say goodbye after three series.” Given that this is a coming of age story, there was going to be a natural ending to what we had a chance to see here.

We should know that McGee says it’s always possible that some of these characters turn up again at some point, we suppose this is something that you can have somewhere in the back of your mind. For the time being, though, we think everyone should approach the ending as that, and be grateful that Netflix acquired the series and allowed American viewers to dive in. (British fans actually had a chance to see this show a good while ago over on Channel 4.)

Ultimately, we do think the best-case scenario for the future of Derry Girls is just for some of these specific people to work together again down the road. After all, wouldn’t that little bit of nostalgia go a long way for whatever lies ahead?

Are you sad that Derry Girls is ending with season 3?

Would you have liked to see more? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are other updates on the way and we don’t want you missing any of them. (Photo: Channel 4.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







