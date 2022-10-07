The Midnight Club season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?

Following the big launch of season 1 today, can you expect The Midnight Club season 2 to happen over at Netflix? Or, are we at the end of the road here? Just like you would expect, we do have a few things to talk through!

First and foremost, though, let’s get into where things currently stand: For now, the streaming service has neither renewed nor canceled the horror adaptation. Do we think there’s a chance for something more here? Absolutely. Without giving anything major away from the first season, the story ends with enough of a cliffhanger that there are inevitably going to be people excited for what lies ahead. We foresee there being no other way around that.

Given the creating team and their reputation of doing other great things like The Haunting of Bly Manor, there is an additional reason to think that the show could be coming back. We’re all just going to be at the mercy of whatever Netflix wants to do. They’ll look at a number of factors when determining whether to bring this show back, starting with total viewership but then also looking at how it extends across the season. They want to know that there are a lot of people checking this out from start to finish since otherwise, they run the risk of a dramatic drop-off moving into another season. Retention matters a lot here.

What also matters? Timeliness. Since this is a spooky show, it benefits greatly from coming out in October. If Netflix wants to give themselves a chance to have season 2 out next fall, they’ll have to make an announcement quickly. Otherwise, they’ll either have to premiere the next season at an unusual time or wait until Halloween two years from now in order to bring it back.

