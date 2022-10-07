Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: The goal of next few weeks

As so many of you more than likely are aware at this point, we’re in the midst of a long wait for Ted Lasso season 3. There is no premiere date as of yet, and we have a feeling that Apple TV+ is going to maintain their present strategy.

So what is that? Basically, keep us waiting and don’t say much in terms of what the future will hold. They’ve been quiet about almost everything since the Emmys; heck, they didn’t even comment on the stories about rewrites, delays, and the show being over-budget.

Since we’ve been in this metaphorical dead spot for a little while when it comes to news on this show, it feels fair at this point to ask if that is going to change. Is there anything at all to hope for within the department? We never want to give off a false sense of expectation, especially since our own timeline for this show has been disrupted before. What we can at least say is that even if it’s subtle, there is still promotion going on during the hiatus.

Want some examples? If you’re at New York this weekend, there is an exclusive Coach Beard Funko Pop being sold at Comic-Con. Meanwhile, we know there are costumes aplenty at Halloween stores all over the country and then also AFC Richmond in the new FIFA game. The problem is that none of this stuff actually has a connection to season 3 and/or when it is coming out. Apple may just be letting this other stuff sustain publicity for the show, and they can bring out some more, bigger stuff a little bit closer to the planned premiere date. We’re still sure that we’re going to get a trailer and some other good stuff, even if they are making us wait a little while longer to see it.

For now, our anticipation is a winter or spring premiere for Jason Sudeikis and the rest of the cast. You can read more updates now over at the link here.

What do you most want to see in terms of Ted Lasso news over the next few weeks?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are other updates coming that you don't want to miss.

