Community movie: Is Donald Glover coming back as Troy?

Just in case you wanted to have a Troy Barnes meeting LeVar Burton level of emotion today pertaining to the Community movie, we’ve got you!

Speaking (per Variety) at New York Comic-Con today, show creator Dan Harmon made it abundantly clear that he has every intention in the world to bring back Donald Glover as his iconic character for the movie, which will be coming to Peacock. Nothing is confirmed, but it definitely appears as though talks have taken place:

“I think that Donald is coming, based on word of mouth, but it’s just the deal isn’t official or wasn’t official. It would be difficult to really commit to doing this thing without Donald … So I believe he is coming back. I think if there’s names missing from a list, it’s because the names that are on the list, their deals are agreed upon enough that it’s OK to say they are on the list, and anybody that’s not on a list, it’s just not the case yet. So there is nothing official about anybody being out.”

The second part of this quote is likely a reference to Yvette Nicole Brown, who was also not a part of the initial cast that was announced alongside the movie. She has been posting online about the movie happening, and that does make us optimistic. Meanwhile, we’ve also seen Glover included in celebratory posts from Joel McHale and others, which we tend to think is a good sign. (Of course, McHale also included Gillian Anderson, which led to a really amusing back-and-forth between the two.)

There’s no premiere date as of yet for the movie, but its very existence does help to finish off the “Six Seasons and a Movie” prophecy that began so many years ago. We don’t have any particular expectations for this project other than that it’s funny, and we do think it will deliver on that.

