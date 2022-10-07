Bridgerton season 3 premiere date: The impact … of season 4?

Like so many of you out there, we are incredibly eager to learn the Bridgerton season 3 premiere date over at Netflix, even if we’re also aware it is a long ways away. Filming is ongoing, and in general this is a streaming service that will take its time in order to find the proper spot to launch the show. Sure, they are concerned with getting it on soon, but not as much as they are trying to make it so that they shatter some more records.

There is also another, surprising thing that they could take into consideration when plotting out a start date: When they want season 4 to launch. Given that seasons 3 and 4 were ordered at the same time, we’re sure that Netflix would like to ensure that there is a pretty short window of time between them. Let’s say, hypothetically, that season 3 comes out in late spring or early summer 2023; they may want to make sure it’s possible season 4 comes out in the same window in 2024. Having a new season on an annual basis is important to a lot of successful properties, but it’s also something that Netflix has struggled to do for many reasons, including the beginning of the global health crisis.

Another consideration is of course making sure season 3 does not premiere TOO close to the upcoming Queen Charlotte prequel, which of course is going to generate plenty of attention of its own. We think the streaming service is well aware that there are a few different things that they need to balance here to ensure that all properties tied to this show are successful.

First and foremost, though, they are probably going to prioritize just working to get production on this season done so that they can start the editing process. Netflix shows do sometimes take longer than you’d think, mostly because of the need to get everything all at once.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Bridgerton, including other looks ahead

What do you most want to see when it comes to Bridgerton season 3 over at Netflix, no matter when it premieres?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also stay tuned for some other updates we know you do not want to miss. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







