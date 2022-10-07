Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date: Promotion begins now!

If you are like us, then 100% you have to be excited already to see Yellowjackets season 2 premiere on Showtime. We, of course, say this knowing full well that we are actually a good ways away from seeing it. Filming is currently underway and at present, the earliest it appears that we’ll be able to see the show back is when we get around to late winter. (We know already that production will be going on until at least February, so a good bit of patience will be required here.)

If there is ONE bit of good news we can report at present, it is that Showtime isn’t resting on their laurels or waiting until there is more footage to start promoting the show. As a matter of fact, they are looking to make a big spectacle out of it at New York Comic-Con this weekend.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on YELLOWJACKETS!

If you did not know, tomorrow night at 8:00 p.m. Eastern there is a “Doomcoming” event taking place around the convention in New York City. You can get more information over here, but here is how the network describes it:

Step deep into the woods where you’ll mix, mingle and dance like only the trees are watching. Party like there’s no tomorrow… because in the wilderness, there might not be. This exclusive NYCC party is for VIP, 4-Day, Saturday, Press and 4-Day Pro NYCC ticket holders only. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis. You must be 21+ to attend.

Why does this matter to non-attendees?

The answer is simple in that it shows just how committed Showtime is to this series, and also that they won’t just sit around and wait when it comes to pushing this show. We are going to learn more news about it through the hiatus, and we hope this all culminates with them announcing a premiere date later this year.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Yellowjackets right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Yellowjackets season 2 over at Showtime?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Showtime.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







