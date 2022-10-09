SEAL Team season 6 episode 5 spoilers: Hard decisions ahead

Next week you’ll have a chance to see SEAL Team season 6 episode 5 over on Paramount+, and one thing feels clear already: Bravo Team is not in an easy spot. Not only are they struggling right now, but there’s a legitimate case that things could be getting so much worse.

As a matter of fact, the closing minutes seemingly left Jason with a hard choice as to what to prioritize, and it certainly doesn’t help that we’ve seen a fairly fragmented version of Bravo Team already. He’s still working in order to figure out how to best lead this current iteration of the team, especially a guy like Omar who 100% has his own way of doing things. This is not something that you come up with an easy solution to. It takes time and in the end, David Boreanaz’s character will have to be as measured as he can. In a perfect world, he’d have a little more opportunity to be patient here. This just isn’t such a world with the team out in Syria.

As for what is happening back home, it seems already that we’re going to see Clay continue to suffer. This is a guy who is still trying to recover from what happened with the ambush and losing his leg, and he is learning fast that physically, he can’t do what he always could. He has to find another way to figure out how to move around in the world. He is absolutely smart and resourceful, so those may have to be the qualities he leans into more. How exactly he does that, of course, remains to be seen — but we’re excited to watch it play out.

By the end of episode 5, we’re sadly going to be at the halfway point already. That is the downside to the show being on streaming.

