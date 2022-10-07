Outlander season 7: Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe on milestone

In case you were not aware, today marks a particularly incredible day within the world of Outlander — filming first began nine years ago! It is crazy to think that it’s been nearly a decade, and it’s probably even crazier for some of the people involved.

If you look towards the video below, you can see Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, John Bell, Richard Rankin, and Sophie Skelton all look back on their past several years working on the show, including what stands out for them among the earlier parts of their journey. A big part of what makes Outlander so excited to work on presumably has to be the evolution. Just think about that for a minute here! Production has filmed in multiple continents, and these cast members have worked with such a wide array of people over the years. There have been difficult moments mixed with hilarious ones over the course of production, and the best thing is that the work is far from done. There are still multiple episodes to be filmed in season 7, and the future beyond it remains to be seen.

The most important thing at the moment is that so many years in, the cast and crew still seem to be enjoying what they are doing. That is not an easy thing to pull off here! A lot of the credit here has to go to both Balfe and Heughan as the actors at the top of the call sheet. They really set the tone for everyone who comes on board the show, and they provide a worthy example to follow.

As we prepare for the launch of season 7 (hopefully in the spring), we’re sure some more videos are going to be released — including a teaser, trailer, and some other good stuff to get excited about.

